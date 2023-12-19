Italy to back UN Security Council resolution demanding cut civilian casualties,

Italy will back a UN Security Council resolution demanding an "immediate reduction" in civilian casualties though a truce and urging Israel to "wind down" its military offensive in the shattered Gaza Strip, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"We abstained (from previous UN Security Council resolutions) because the texts did not express any condemnation of (Gaza-ruling Islamist Palestinian group) Hamas," Tajani said Tuesday in an interview with La Stampa daily.

Hamas "is responsible for the crisis in the Middle East," said Tajani.

"We are willing to support initiatives that lead to an immediate reduction in civilian casualties," he said.

"The UN Security Council could vote on a text drafted by the United States which invites Israel to work for the end of military operations, while recognising the responsibilities of Hamas," Tajani noted.

Tajani referred to a draft resolution which the UNSC was expected to vote on Tuesday. The draft condemns Hamas for the deadly 7 October cross border attack that prompted Israel's 73-day-old military campaign in Gaza.

The US sponsored resolution also calls for a truce, although the wording of the draft is understood to have been watered down from "cessation" to "suspension" of hostilities.

"We must also start thinking about the aftermath (of the Gaza war), about a possible military defeat of Hamas," Tajani said.

"There must be an interim period with a UN military presence, which must have a leadership which is recognised by both sides," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an ambassadors' conference in Rome on Monday, Tajani told reporters such a UN peacekeeping force should be "Arab led".