Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 19 Dicembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:45
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:45 Governo, Meritocrazia Italia: "Luci su Musk ma Paese dovrebbe crescere su cultura non solo Pil"

14:38 Corona, ex fotografo: "Ridatemi passaporto, voglio andare in Usa"

14:29 Ucraina, Putin rivendica progressi: "Nostre posizioni migliorano"

14:22 Fisco, slitta ok a riduzione aliquote Irpef

14:17 Crosetto pubblica foto lavori in casa: "Ecco perché non pago l'affitto"

14:16 Natale, sotto l'albero la 'migliore reputazione per Ferrari, Ikea e Ferrero

14:04 Covid e vaccino, sabato open day 23 dicembre a Roma

14:02 Natale: Clai dona 250 mila pasti a Banco Alimentare

13:57 Treviso, 26enne uccisa a coltellate in casa

13:53 Morto a 65 anni James McCaffrey, star di Rescue Me

13:49 Firenze Rocks 2024, i Tool sul palco il 15 giugno

13:47 Expo 2025, inaugurato il cantiere del Padiglione Italia a Osaka

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy to back UN Security Council resolution demanding cut civilian casualties,

19 dicembre 2023 | 13.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy to back UN Security Council resolution demanding cut civilian casualties,

Italy will back a UN Security Council resolution demanding an "immediate reduction" in civilian casualties though a truce and urging Israel to "wind down" its military offensive in the shattered Gaza Strip, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"We abstained (from previous UN Security Council resolutions) because the texts did not express any condemnation of (Gaza-ruling Islamist Palestinian group) Hamas," Tajani said Tuesday in an interview with La Stampa daily.

Hamas "is responsible for the crisis in the Middle East," said Tajani.

"We are willing to support initiatives that lead to an immediate reduction in civilian casualties," he said.

"The UN Security Council could vote on a text drafted by the United States which invites Israel to work for the end of military operations, while recognising the responsibilities of Hamas," Tajani noted.

Tajani referred to a draft resolution which the UNSC was expected to vote on Tuesday. The draft condemns Hamas for the deadly 7 October cross border attack that prompted Israel's 73-day-old military campaign in Gaza.

The US sponsored resolution also calls for a truce, although the wording of the draft is understood to have been watered down from "cessation" to "suspension" of hostilities.

"We must also start thinking about the aftermath (of the Gaza war), about a possible military defeat of Hamas," Tajani said.

"There must be an interim period with a UN military presence, which must have a leadership which is recognised by both sides," he said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an ambassadors' conference in Rome on Monday, Tajani told reporters such a UN peacekeeping force should be "Arab led".

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy UN Security Council resolution Gaza Israel
Vedi anche
News to go
Premier Giorgia Meloni influenzata, annullati impegni di oggi
News to go
Giustizia, Crosetto: "Parlamento decide regole Stato non magistratura"
News to go
Distrazione, stanchezza e velocità eccessiva: under 25 alla guida
News to go
Israele-Hamas, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Inchiesta su pirateria tv, indagate 21 persone in tutta Italia
News to go
In Italia salari cresciuti dell'1% dal 1991 contro 32% in area Ocse
News to go
Istat, nuovo record negativo per natalità
News to go
Ue apre procedimento contro X
News to go
Natale, Federalberghi: "In viaggio oltre 19 milioni di italiani"
News to go
Covid, medici famiglia: "Tampone prima cenone Natale falsa sicurezza"
News to go
Mes, torna giurì d'onore per 'duello' Conte-Meloni
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "Italia sosterrà risoluzione Onu per cessate fuoco"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza