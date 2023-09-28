Italy to Germany: Work together for a green transition, sign raw materials deals with Africa

Italy and German must spearhead a green transition that enables industry to be competitive and do deals with Africa to extract and process raw materials, according to foreign minister Antonio Tajani.

"Germany is Europe's largest manufacturer while Italy is its second biggest," Tajani said at a joint press conference in Berlin after talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

"They (Italy and Germany) must work together for a green transition that allows industry to be competitive," Tajani said.

"This can also be achieved through 'win-win' agreements with African countries on the extraction and processing of raw materials, starting with rare earth elements which our industries really need," he said.

Italy's 'Mattei plan' to become an energy hub for Europe and help Africa realise its full economic potential is part of a European 'Marshall Plan' for the continent, Tajani argued.

"This involves dialogue with a vision that is not neo-Colonial but which involves friendship between one continent and another," he said.

Past predation in Africa "must never happen again", said Tajani.

"We must aid Africa's growth. Only in this way can we achieve a long-term solution to the problem of migration," he underlined.