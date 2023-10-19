Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 19 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 16:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:27 Euroconsumers Forum, il 27 ottobre a Roma la quinta edizione, Altroconsumo festeggia i 50 anni

16:24 Israele, i killer di Hamas sotto effetto Captagon: cos'è la 'droga dell'Isis'

16:22 X Factor 2023, stasera le Home Visit: ultimo step in attesa dei Live

16:12 Il progetto per il Centro Sportivo Delphinia di Caivano, lo sport per ripartire

16:01 Roma, inseguimento tra Bracciano e Civitavecchia: spari in aria e carabinieri feriti

15:56 Roma, turisti investiti sulle strisce: morta donna, grave il marito

15:32 Elon Musk non chiude X nei paesi Ue, l'erede di Twitter resiste

15:29 A Messina 'Il Mosaico delle Meraviglie', omaggio alla Sicilia

15:22 Pronto soccorso, spuntano i privati ma curano (se paghi) solo cose banali

15:14 Perché facciamo gli 'struzzi'? La risposta arriva dalla scienza

15:13 Busta paga, aumenti per statali con contratti: cifre più alte per una categoria

14:51 Milan-Juve, emergenza in porta per rossoneri nel big match di domenica 22 ottobre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy: To rout Hamas, Israel must give Palestinians hope for two-state solution

19 ottobre 2023 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Italy: To rout Hamas, Israel must give Palestinians hope for two-state solution

If Israel is to defeat militant Palestinian group Hamas, it must give Palestinians hope that they will have their own state, Italy said on Thursday - day 13 of the conflict in which almost 5,000 people have died, nearly 16,000 have been injured and hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been left homeless.

"It is clear that there can only one direction to go in: moving towards a solution that respects the security and aspirations of two peoples," Tajani told Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview.

"Many say that a peace settlement involving the creation of a Palestinian state is now practically impossible. But I don't believe this, political will can still offer solutions," Tajani underlined.

"For Israel, the best way to 'neutralize' the Hamas project (the destruction of the Jewish state) is to give concrete hope to the Palestinian people," he said.

Italy fully supports Israel in defending itself from "horrific acts of terrorism," Tajani said, referring to the surprise 7 October attack in which Hamas militants killed at 1,400 people and injured nearly 4,000 people.

"But I hope that the conditions will rapidly be created for a return to political negotiations. We are working towards that goal," Tajani stated.

Italy is currently playing a leading role in international diplomatic efforts, which can be "important and effective," said Tajani.

"We are talking to everyone. I have been to Israel, but also to Amman. All these Arab countries tell us the same thing: a new war must be avoided," he noted.

The Palestinian issue is crucial for the entire Mediterranean region, Tajani argued.

"We are all working to prevent a further escalation of the conflict," Tajani said.

"All countries in the region must join forces to create an environment in which Israel does not have to fear for its future or its stability," he said.

Although "peace or war" depends on Israel and the Palestinians, due to the range of regional actors involved, a wider conflict "would be a direct threat to us all", Tajani warned.

The international community must also concern itself with the welfare of millions of Palestinians living in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip when peace is achieved, Tajani said.

"Who will enter Gaza to take care of the lives of two million people? Even without further military action, Gaza is already a nightmare," he stated.

"We must unite and be ready to respond to this emergency and better than we have done in the past," Tajani concluded

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Hamas Palestinians peace process hope two state solution Israel Tajani
Vedi anche
Sciopero generale 20 ottobre: a rischio aerei, treni bus e metro
News to go
Manovra 2024 bocciata, Cgil prepara sciopero generale
News to go
Scommesse calcio, patteggia anche Sandro Toniolo
News to go
Allarme terrorismo, Italia e altri 8 Paesi Ue sospendono Schengen
News to go
Inflazione, 1 italiano su 3 taglia spesa alimentare
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, le news del 19 ottobre 2023
News to go
Greta Thunberg, libertà su cauzione dopo arresto a Londra
News to go
Scommesse calcio, Nicolò Fagioli patteggia
News to go
Cavalieri del Lavoro, consegnate le onorificenze al Quirinale
News to go
Xi riceve Putin a Pechino: "E' un vecchio amico"
News to go
Salario minimo, Conte: "Delitto perfetto contro misura di civiltà"
News to go
Biden: "Da Hamas atrocità superiori a quelle dell'Isis"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza