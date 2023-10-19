Italy: To rout Hamas, Israel must give Palestinians hope for two-state solution

If Israel is to defeat militant Palestinian group Hamas, it must give Palestinians hope that they will have their own state, Italy said on Thursday - day 13 of the conflict in which almost 5,000 people have died, nearly 16,000 have been injured and hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been left homeless.

"It is clear that there can only one direction to go in: moving towards a solution that respects the security and aspirations of two peoples," Tajani told Corriere della Sera newspaper in an interview.

"Many say that a peace settlement involving the creation of a Palestinian state is now practically impossible. But I don't believe this, political will can still offer solutions," Tajani underlined.

"For Israel, the best way to 'neutralize' the Hamas project (the destruction of the Jewish state) is to give concrete hope to the Palestinian people," he said.

Italy fully supports Israel in defending itself from "horrific acts of terrorism," Tajani said, referring to the surprise 7 October attack in which Hamas militants killed at 1,400 people and injured nearly 4,000 people.

"But I hope that the conditions will rapidly be created for a return to political negotiations. We are working towards that goal," Tajani stated.

Italy is currently playing a leading role in international diplomatic efforts, which can be "important and effective," said Tajani.

"We are talking to everyone. I have been to Israel, but also to Amman. All these Arab countries tell us the same thing: a new war must be avoided," he noted.

The Palestinian issue is crucial for the entire Mediterranean region, Tajani argued.

"We are all working to prevent a further escalation of the conflict," Tajani said.

"All countries in the region must join forces to create an environment in which Israel does not have to fear for its future or its stability," he said.

Although "peace or war" depends on Israel and the Palestinians, due to the range of regional actors involved, a wider conflict "would be a direct threat to us all", Tajani warned.

The international community must also concern itself with the welfare of millions of Palestinians living in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip when peace is achieved, Tajani said.

"Who will enter Gaza to take care of the lives of two million people? Even without further military action, Gaza is already a nightmare," he stated.

"We must unite and be ready to respond to this emergency and better than we have done in the past," Tajani concluded