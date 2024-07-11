Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Italy, Turkey eye stronger cooperation within Nato, on global flashpoints
11 luglio 2024 | 13.15
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy and Turkey will bolster their coordination within Nato especially over the military alliance's southern flank, as well on key global issues, premier Giorgia Meloni's office said after she held talks with Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Meloni and Erdogan's talks on the sidelines of a three-day Nato summit in Washington late on Wednesday, according to the statement.

The talks "allowed the two leaders to review the main contents of the summit", with a view to strengthening bilateral coordination within the Atlantic Alliance, particularly over its southern flank, as well the most topical international issues," the statement said.

Italy and Turkey also want to further develop bilateral political, economic and trade relations, as well as cooperation on migration, the statement concluded.

Italy Turkey Nato southern flank global crises
