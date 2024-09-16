Italy, UK agree concrete steps to bolster economic growth, national security

During a visit to Rome by UK premier Keir Starmer to boost migration, defence and trade ties, he and Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed a series of "practical measures" to reinforce their countries "long," "warm" and "strategic" relations and propel growth, said a joint statement.

"Our countries are the closest partners and Allies," Meloni and Starmer said in the joint statement issued by Meloni's office after talks between the two leaders on Monday.

"But we want to go further still," the statement continued.

"We believe that this strategic relationship between the UK and Italy is more important than ever. In a world of danger and uncertainty, it is vital that Britain and Italy stand together," it said.

"Today we set out our ambition for the future: driving growth in both of our economies, and placing the defence and security of our people at the heart of all we do, including in support of Italy's current G7 presidency, as well as in the context of the UK’s ambition to reset the relationship between the UK and the EU," the statement continued.

Meloni and Starmer "agreed on our determination to defend freedom and democracy," said the statement.

The two leaders looked at "Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine and the hybrid threats the Russian state poses to Europe more widely," reaffirming their pledge to "stand resolutely with Ukraine for as long as it takes." the statement said.

"We are determined to contribute to Ukraine’s reconstruction," the statement underlined, recalling a conference to be hosted by Italy in 2025,

The statement "recalled the importance of delivering on the $50bn ERA (extraordinary revenue acceleration) loans the Group of Seven (G7) agreed at a summit in Borgo Egnazia, Puglia, southern Italy in June.

The two leaders discussed the widening conflict in the Middle East, the need for the release of all hostages, an immediate ceasefire, de-escalation on all sides, and for the rapid and unimpeded passage of humanitarian aid, the statement underlined.

"We reaffirmed our commitment to working closely together and with our European partners to address the new, destabilising, strategic environment," the statement said.

The two Nato allies reaffirmed their full commitment to the military alliance and "look forward to the Italian Navy and Italian Airforce participating in UK carrier operations in 2025 and the next meeting of the 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministers," said the statement.

"We agreed the vital importance of our collaborative defence programmes, including GCAP (Global Combat Air Programme), for our shared national security interests and respective defence industrial capabilities, and we welcome the continued progress we are making," it said.

It is crucial that European partners work together to strengthen the European defence industry, the statement underlined.

"This includes maximising mutual export opportunities, jointly promoting our complex weapons capabilities and supporting multinational initiatives aimed at strengthening Nato and Europe. Effective Nato and EU cooperation will be key in these regards."

"Both our countries, together with our European partners, share the same challenges from irregular migration. We will only make progress by working more closely together," the statement said.

During their talks, Meloni and Starmer agreed to jointly promote migration partnerships with countries of origin and transit "whilst also deepening our cooperation through practical measures, such as voluntary humanitarian returns and to explore further areas of common action," according to the statement.

Italy and the UK "will significantly enhance our cross-border cooperation, including through the UK’s new Border Security Command" to dismantle criminal organisations who profit from putting migrants' lives at risk, said the statement.

To achieve this goal, the Italian and UK governments will boost bilateral collaboration on "investigative capacities" by "engaging relevant authorities in countries of origin, transit, and destination," the statement vowed.

"We will encourage and improve data exchanges. We will utilise a "follow the money" approach to enhance cooperation on asset freezing and confiscation, looking to develop a joint taskforce on combating illicit financial flows," the statement went on.

The two countries are committed to disrupting maritime equipment supply chains "that undermine the security of our borders", said the statement.

"We will work together to take stronger prosecutorial action against those criminals behind this vile trade. We will also maximise the opportunities to bring European and global partners together, including where possible through Europol and Interpol, to tackle the shared problems of organised immigration crime," the statement vowed.

"We also commit to collaborate on raising awareness and informing potential migrants on the risks associated with migrant smuggling and trafficking in persons, to deter them from embarking on perilous routes."

Cooperation will also be stepped up on wider criminal justice matters including through the possibility of a wider bilateral agreement and the conclusion of a UK-Italy prisoner Transfer Agreement, the statement noted.

The statement also announced new investment to further propel "flourishing" bilateral trade flows worth £50bn (€59.3bn).

New investment decisions, including £485m (€574m) which the statement said had been announced on Monday "will boost jobs and growth and demonstrate our strong trade relationship," it said.

At a joint press conference with Meloni after their talks, Starmer said Italian defence and aerospace giant Leonardo and steel company Marcegaglia would invest a total £485m in the UK (€575.6m).

"We have agreed that unlocking bilateral trade opportunities and promoting ease of doing business will be a priority for discussions between our ministers and we look forward to a meeting of Italian and British CEOs in London in early 2025".

At their talks, Meloni and Starmer also agreed to sign a "wide-ranging" Science accord (memorandum of understanding) as part of a UK-Italy Science, Innovation and Tech Dialogue, early next year.

Over 600,000 Italians live in the United Kingdom and tens of thousands of British citizens in Italy, with millions more visiting each year, the statement recalled.

"Today the first cohort of UK-Italy Young Leaders from our joint programme launched last year are meeting tech leaders, cultural organisations and business representatives in London," it said.

The two governments want to further enhance cooperation on strengthening "people to people links" and we strongly support maximising existing opportunities for high school students to visit and study in both countries, the statement added.

"Here today in Rome we commit together to opening an exciting and ambitious new chapter in the long and warm relations between Italy and the United Kingdom, full of promise and opportunity," the statement said.

"We look forward to working closely together on this shared endeavour in the months ahead," the statement concluded.