Lunedì 08 Luglio 2024
Italy, UK eye stronger European cooperation

Italy, UK eye stronger European cooperation
08 luglio 2024 | 14.22
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy and the UK want to reinforce cooperation at European level "in light of the new British government’s more dialogue-oriented stance with the European Union", foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated after phone talks with new UK foreign secretary David Lammy.

“I wanted to confirm to Secretary of State Lammy our willingness to continue in the wake of the excellent bilateral relations and broad political convergence between Italy and the UK, which have been strengthened in recent years," Tajani said in a statement on Sunday.

Lammy, who become UK foreign minister after the Labour Party's landslide win against the Conservatives in the 4 July election, has said he wants to re-set UK-EU ties.

New premier Keir Starmer has said the UK will not return to the EU "in my lifetime" but Labour has pledged to strike a new EU-UK security pact.

Tajan and Lammy also underlined "virtuous collaboration in the defence sector. The statement referred especially to "the political, economic and technological innovation value of the Anglo-Italian-Japanese Global Combat Air Programme/Tempest partnership intended to replace current fourth-generation aircraft such as the Eurofighter with sixth-generation multi-role fighters.

Italy and the UK signed a memorandum of enhanced cooperation in 2023 which they want to use to ratchet up coordination including within the G7 (which Italy chairs this year) and Nato "on the main international dossiers of common strategic interest" - Ukraine, the Middle East, Africa's stability and migration.

Italy UK European Cooperation Tajani Lammy
