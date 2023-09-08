Italy, UK ready to 'intensify' cooperation on migration says Meloni

Italy and Britain"are ready to intensify our bilateral cooperation," premier Giorgia Meloni tweeted on Friday after "pleasant and useful" talks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak in New Delhi ahead of this weekend's G20 summit.

"A pleasant and useful opportunity for discussion on the main international issues, on the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and on key issues for both our governments such migration, on which we are ready to intensify our bilateral cooperation," Meloni wrote on X.

Climate, the environment, sustainable development and digitalisation are high on the agenda at the G8 summit on Saturday and Sunday, which will also focus on the digital transition, reform of multilateral institutions and on AI, Meloni's office said in an earlier statement.