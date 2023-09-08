Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 08 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:51
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:38 Vuelta, Vingegaard vince 13a tappa e Kuss sempre in maglia rossa

18:37 Nigeria, seminarista bruciato vivo: "Volevano rapire il parroco"

17:59 Under 21, Lettonia-Italia 0-0

17:56 Variante Pirola covid, i dati dal caso in Gran Bretagna

17:47 Guerra Ucraina, Russia ha ritirato le sue truppe da Bielorussia

17:21 Terremoto oggi nelle Marche, forte scossa al largo di Ancona

16:59 Acampora. "Armonizzare dati con l'Europa per una strategia sempre più condivisa"

16:49 Musolino al Forum economico di Karpacz su sostenibilità trasporto marittimo in Ue

16:43 Mondiali basket, sorpresa Germania: batte Usa 113-111 in semifinale

16:21 Gb, cittadino denuncia "omicidio di massa" in un caffè: è una lezione yoga

16:18 Valentini (Pol. Gemelli): "Arte nei luoghi di cura offre positività ai pazienti"

16:17 Covid, nuove regole per ingresso pronto soccorso: la circolare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy, UK ready to 'intensify' cooperation on migration says Meloni

08 settembre 2023 | 18.51
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy, UK ready to 'intensify' cooperation on migration says Meloni

Italy and Britain"are ready to intensify our bilateral cooperation," premier Giorgia Meloni tweeted on Friday after "pleasant and useful" talks with UK counterpart Rishi Sunak in New Delhi ahead of this weekend's G20 summit.

"A pleasant and useful opportunity for discussion on the main international issues, on the challenges posed by artificial intelligence and on key issues for both our governments such migration, on which we are ready to intensify our bilateral cooperation," Meloni wrote on X.

Climate, the environment, sustainable development and digitalisation are high on the agenda at the G8 summit on Saturday and Sunday, which will also focus on the digital transition, reform of multilateral institutions and on AI, Meloni's office said in an earlier statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy UK Meloni Sunak cooperation migration
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, contagi in aumento nell'ultima settimana
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, al via il processo
News to go
Ucraina, Yellen al G20: "Russia deve mettere fine alla guerra"
News to go
Cina, piogge paralizzano Hong Kong
News to go
Violenza su donne, Mattarella: "Intollerabile barbarie sociale"
News to go
Monte Bianco, Tajani: "Traforo rimarrà aperto durante la stagione invernale"
News to go
G20, Giorgia Meloni in India
News to go
Cresce spesa nei discount, italiani tagliano i consumi
News to go
Sanità, Nas denunciano 26 tra medici e infermieri
News to go
Elisabetta II, un anno fa la morte della Regina
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni sull'Italia
News to go
Ryanair taglia voli in Sardegna per la stagione invernale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza