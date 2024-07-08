Italy-UK: Ukraine, Mideast, Africa, migration, defence key cooperation areas

The Ukrain and Gaza conflicts, Africa, migration and defence are key areas where Italy and the UK will cement their "operational" partnership, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote after phone talks with UK counterpart David Lammy on Sunday.

With the new minister @DavidLammy, we have agreed to strengthen Italy-UK relations," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter)-

"Our partnership is operational on priority dossiers in the fields of #G7 and #NATO , from #Ucraine to the Middle East, from #Africa to migration. Collaboration in the defence sector is also strategic," the tweet added.

Lammy became new UK foreign minister after the Labour party won a landslide victory in the 4 July election ending 14 years of Conservative rule.