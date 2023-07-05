Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Luglio 2023
18:19
Italy, UN ink €2m deal to boost Tunisia's development

05 luglio 2023 | 18.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Photo by Lorenzo Tugnoli for The Washington Post. - For The Washington Post

Italy's ambassador Fabrizio Saggio, its overseas development agency AICS and the UN migration agency IOM's chiefs, Andrea Senatori and Azzouz Samri, have signed a two million euro development accord to tackle surging emigration from crisis-hit Tunisia.

"The Amb. Saggio and the Directors of @AICS_Tunis, Senatori, and of @IOM_Tunisia, Samri, today signed an agreement worth €2m for the second phase of the Mobi-TRE project in support of the Tunisian diaspora," the embassy tweeted.

"A further contribution by Italy to the growth of Tunisia's human capital, which is crucial to its development," the tweet added.

Tag
Italy United Nations Tunisia development agreement
in Evidenza