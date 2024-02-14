Italy underlines amity with Israel, urges Gaza ceasefire, peace

While reaffirming its friendship with and support for Israel's right to self-defence in its battle to neutralise Hamas in Gaza, Italy has underscored its goal of a ceasefire in the 131-day-old war and a peace settlement.

"We are friends of Israel, we have strongly condemned what happened on 7 October," Tajan said, referring to the cross-border attack by Hamas in which 1,200 people were killed and over 200 abducted to Gaza.

"We have recognized Israel's right to defend itself and to strike Hamas targets in Gaza,because what happened (on 7 October) was a hunt for Jews," Tajani continued.

The atrocities committed by Hamas during their cross-border rampage "are scenes that provoked a fair reaction," said Tajani.

"Our objective is peace - we want there to be a ceasefire," he said.

Tajani was speaking at a press conference at his conservative Forza Italia party headquarters in Rome.