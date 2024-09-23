Italy underlines commitment to multilateralism, UN reform

Italy remains committed to multilateralism and reform of the United Nations' top decision-making body - the Security Council - foreign undersecretary Giorgio Silli told a conference in Paris, according to a foreign ministry statement on Monday.

At the 38th International Meeting for Peace 2024, Silli "recalled Italy’s commitment to multilateralism and the founding policy guidelines of Italian action for the reform of the UN," said the statement.

"With the aim of helping ensure that the future Security Council is more democratic, representative, effective and accountable towards all UN Member States," the statement added.

Speaking at the 'Which Europe in the Future' discussion panel, Silli underlined the need to reaffirm the European Union’s guiding principles in the bloc's foreign policy, the statement noted.

Guiding principles include respect for the rule of law and the EU's founding values of liberal democracy and the primacy of human rights and fundamental freedoms over “reasons of State”, said the statement.

Cornerstones of EU foreign policy include adherence to the principles and rules of international law, starting with the UN Charter, Silli argued, according to the statement.

The Paris meeting offered "an opportunity to discuss the main current geopolitical challenges under the theme imagining peace," said the statement.