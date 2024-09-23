Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy underlines commitment to multilateralism, UN reform

Italy's foreign undersecretary Giorgio Silli
Italy's foreign undersecretary Giorgio Silli
23 settembre 2024 | 14.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy remains committed to multilateralism and reform of the United Nations' top decision-making body - the Security Council - foreign undersecretary Giorgio Silli told a conference in Paris, according to a foreign ministry statement on Monday.

At the 38th International Meeting for Peace 2024, Silli "recalled Italy’s commitment to multilateralism and the founding policy guidelines of Italian action for the reform of the UN," said the statement.

"With the aim of helping ensure that the future Security Council is more democratic, representative, effective and accountable towards all UN Member States," the statement added.

Speaking at the 'Which Europe in the Future' discussion panel, Silli underlined the need to reaffirm the European Union’s guiding principles in the bloc's foreign policy, the statement noted.

Guiding principles include respect for the rule of law and the EU's founding values of liberal democracy and the primacy of human rights and fundamental freedoms over “reasons of State”, said the statement.

Cornerstones of EU foreign policy include adherence to the principles and rules of international law, starting with the UN Charter, Silli argued, according to the statement.

The Paris meeting offered "an opportunity to discuss the main current geopolitical challenges under the theme imagining peace," said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy UN reform Silli Paris e 38th International Meeting for Peace 2024
Vedi anche
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza