Italy underscores commitment to two-state solution to Middle East conflict

Italy will keep working for a two-state solution to end the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told World Jewish Congress president Ronald Launder during their meeting on Monday.

"Good to meet with @WorldJewishCong pres, @lauder_ronald. I reaffirmed the commitment of the Italian government to finding solutions that will ensure peace in the Middle East," Tajani wrote on X.

"We continue to work tirelessly towards the two-state solution," the tweet continued.