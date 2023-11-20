Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 20 Novembre 2023
20:06
Italy underscores commitment to two-state solution to Middle East conflict

20 novembre 2023 | 18.46
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder (R)
Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani (L) with World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder (R)

Italy will keep working for a two-state solution to end the decades-old conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told World Jewish Congress president Ronald Launder during their meeting on Monday.

"Good to meet with @WorldJewishCong pres, @lauder_ronald. I reaffirmed the commitment of the Italian government to finding solutions that will ensure peace in the Middle East," Tajani wrote on X.

"We continue to work tirelessly towards the two-state solution," the tweet continued.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Antonio Tajani Ronald Lauder talks Israel Palestinian conflict two state solution
