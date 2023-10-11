Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 11 Ottobre 2023
Italy underlines condemnation of Hamas attacks in Israel

11 ottobre 2023 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos


During a visit to Cairo on Wednesday, foreign minister Antonio Tajani emphasised Italy's "firm condemnation" of militant Palestinian group Hamas' multi-front attacks on southern Israel at the weekend, which has sparked a bombing campaign against Gaza.

"At a meeting with the Arab League, I repeated my firm condemnation of the terrorist attacks by Hamas. Ready to promote regional de-escalation," Tajani tweeted.

"The Arab League plays a key role in the creation of humanitarian corridors and in mediating the release of hostages," the tweet added.

Tag
Italy Hamas Israel attacks condemnation
