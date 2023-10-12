Italy underlines solidarity with Israel over Hamas attacks

The government on Thursday reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Israel over militant Palestinian group Hamas's multi-front attack at the weekend in which over 1,200 people were killed.

"I have just renewed the government's full solidarity with the Israeli Minister @elicoh1 for the atrocious attack suffered by Hamas," Tajani wrote on X after phone talks with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

"Israel is a friendly country, which has the right to defend itself," the tweet underlined.

"I updated it (Israel) on Italy's commitment to preventing an escalation, also following my trip to Egypt," the tweet added.

Tajani on Wednesday held talks in Egypt with president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and foreign minister Sameh Shukri as part of efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East and facilitate the release of up to 150 people believed to have been abducted to Gaza including three Italian-Israelis.