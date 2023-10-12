Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 18:46
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

18:48 Costituzione, al via progetto educativo per 200 scuole primarie: coinvolti 8mila alunni

18:40 Hollywood, sciopero attori ad oltranza: trattative sospese con produttori

18:38 Slovacchia, Pse espelle Fico e Pellegrini per accordo con filo russi Sns

18:37 Infortuni, Luciano (Confsal): "Tenere alta l'attenzione con proposte concrete"

18:35 Infortuni, Luciano (Confsal): "Puntare su educazione a sicurezza e prevenzione"

18:10 Israele, attacco Hamas: dal calcio al tennis tanti gli eventi rinviati

18:03 Sanità, report ATMP: 216 giorni per accesso a terapie avanzate e resta divario Nord-Sud

17:56 Sanità, Report Atmp: 8 rimborsati in Italia e 6 in valutazione

17:55 Salario minimo, Cnel approva documento a maggioranza. Opposizioni all'attacco

17:31 Emma: "Un album di 'Souvenir' della vita, che avrà un sequel"

17:30 Israele, Sangiuliano: "Hamas è il nuovo nazismo"

17:27 Jacuzzi® e Smartbox insieme per promuovere il wellness-hospitality

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy underlines solidarity with Israel over Hamas attacks

12 ottobre 2023 | 17.20
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy underlines solidarity with Israel over Hamas attacks

The government on Thursday reaffirmed its "full solidarity" with Israel over militant Palestinian group Hamas's multi-front attack at the weekend in which over 1,200 people were killed.

"I have just renewed the government's full solidarity with the Israeli Minister @elicoh1 for the atrocious attack suffered by Hamas," Tajani wrote on X after phone talks with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

"Israel is a friendly country, which has the right to defend itself," the tweet underlined.

"I updated it (Israel) on Italy's commitment to preventing an escalation, also following my trip to Egypt," the tweet added.

Tajani on Wednesday held talks in Egypt with president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and foreign minister Sameh Shukri as part of efforts to prevent a wider conflict in the Middle East and facilitate the release of up to 150 people believed to have been abducted to Gaza including three Italian-Israelis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Hamas Israel solidarity Tajani tweet
Vedi anche
News to go
Vino, controlli Nas: sequestrati 300mila litri
News to go
Istat: sempre meno giovani in Italia
News to go
Israele, Blinken vede Netanyahu: "Non vi abbandoniamo"
News to go
Bus Mestre, primi tre indagati nell'inchiesta
News to go
Parte il 'bonus colonnine'
News to go
Israele-Hamas, sale bilancio vittime
News to go
Pedopornografia, 30 perquisizioni e 24 indagati in blitz polizia
News to go
Food, moda, auto e nautica: settori eccellenza made in Italy
News to go
Israele, accordo Netanyahu-Gantz per governo di unità nazionale
News to go
Covid, Mattarella conferisce medaglia d'oro a Protezione civile
News to go
Olio, è corsa prezzi
News to go
Guerra Israele-Hamas, Papa Francesco: "Chiedo che ostaggi vengano subito rilasciati"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza