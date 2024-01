Italy and Algeria are bound by "close ties of friendship" and enjoy "excellent" relations and partnership that is strategic for the region," the embassy tweeted on Monday.

"Farewell visit by ambassador Giovanii Pugliese to foreign minister Ahmed Attaf at the ministry," the embassy wrote on X.

"Important moment to reiterate the close bonds of friendship that unite Italy and Algeria, the excellence of relations and the strategic nature of their partnership also from a regional perspective."