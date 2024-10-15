Cerca nel sito
 
Italy underscores support for human rights, humanitarian aid, death penalty moratorium

15 ottobre 2024 | 10.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The government has underlined its unwavering support for human rights and humanitarian aid worldwide - priorities of Italy's G7 presidency this year, along with a global moratorium on capital punishment.

“‘Italy strongly supports the work of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights," foreign under-secretary Giorgio Silli said after talks in Rome with UN Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashif on Wednesday.

Nashif is in Italy for a two-day G7 ministerial meeting on inclusion and disability taking place in the central Umbria region through Thursday.

OHCHR's work "is all the more relevant in the face of the repeated and tragic violations of rights and the reduction of their protection that we are witnessing in many countries," Silli said, according the foreign ministry statement

Silll also emphasised to Nashif "the attention that Italy has devoted to the issue of human rights and humanitarian assistance, also in its capacity as G7," said the statement.

At their talks, Silli and Nashif voiced concern at a spike in executions in Iran and Saudi Arabia, reduced protection for women’s rights in Iran, Afghanistan and Yemen, and "the tragic situation of civilians in the areas of conflict, particularly in Gaza and the Lebanon," according to the statement.

Silli "expressed to Nashif his appreciation for the OHCHR's activities, recalling Italy’s financial contribution to its budget," the statement said.

Silli also reiterated to Nashif Italy’s commitment to fighting the death penalty, noting that the country is this year co-facilitating with Argentina a resolution on a universal moratorium on executions that is currently being debated at the UN General Assembly.

in Evidenza