Italy underscores support for Israel's security, two-state solution to conflict with Palestinians

Italy has reaffirmed its backing for the Israel's fight against terrorist organisations while urging protection of civilians during the 111-day-old Gaza offensive against Hamas and "immediate" post-war negotiations on a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"We strongly support the Israeli government's actions against terrorist organizations," foriegn minister Antonio Tajani told Israel's president Isaac Herzog during talks in Jerusalem on Thursday.

"At the same time we want to prepare the ground with our Israeli friends for a return to political and diplomatic dialogue," Tajani said.

When Israel's military operation in Gaza concludes, a political path "must be immediately identified" to prevent a re-occurrence of the current clashes and a wider regional conflict, Tajani underlined.

"It will also be necessary to undertake a political path which will inevitably lead to a formula aimed at the '2 peoples, 2 states' solution," he said.

Tajani reiterated Italy's indignation at the multi-pronged Hamas attack on 7 October on Israelis in which over 1,100 were killed and around 240 taken hostage.

During the 35-minute meeting with Herzog, Tajani also recalled the need to safeguard the few Christians left in Gaza and Christian Arab Israeli citizens in the West Bank.

Tajani referred to Herzog a request he received Wednesday from Lebanon's government during a visit to Beirut, urging Israel to avoid hitting United Nations peacekeepers and Lebanese soldiers in cross-border irefights with pro-Iranian group Hezbollah.

"We want to send a message to all sides involved in this conflict: there is no alternative to a pathway to peace, which must be forged immediatey," Tajani underlined.