Italy unfazed by Yemen Houthi threats

Italy has said it is not "intimidated" by threats made against it by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis if it takes part in "aggression" against the country, and has vowed to respond to any attack.

"We are not intimidated by the Houthi threats, and if attacked we will respond, this must be clear," Tajani said on the sidelines of a Mediterranian dialogue forum in Rome on Monday.

Italy announced on Friday that one of its top admirals would lead the European Union naval mission it has joined to protect ships in the key Red Sea trade route from months-old Houthi attacks.

In an interview in Sunday's La Repubblica daily on Sunday, Mohamed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Houthis' supreme revolutionary committee, said Italy would become a target for the rebels if it participated in attacks on the rebel group.

"There must be free maritime traffic: if there are attacks we will respond by defending Italian merchant ships, Tajani stated.

"We are not intimidated by any statement by the Houthis, who are a terrorist organisation," Tajani underlined.

Italy is deploying warships and planes in the new EU mission in the Red Sea, Aspides, which is due to be launched by 19 February. The mission will coordinate with the US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian and will protect vessels in the Red Sea from Houthi attack but won't take part in military strikes.

US and British forces attacked 36 Houthi sites at 13 locations in Yemen on Saturday, targeting underground storage facilities, missile systems, drone storage and operations sites, radars and helicopters, according to a statement on Sunday by US Central Command.

The US and Britain carried out a similar operation against Houthi forces on 11 January to degrade the group’s capabilities.