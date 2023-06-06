Italy unveils bid to host Einstein Telescope

Italy's government on Tuesday presented its bid to host the so-called Einstein Telescope beneath a remote area of eastern Sardinia - a 1.9 billion euro project backed by physics Nobel Giorgio Parisi.

"We have added value to host this international telescope," said foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, who unveiled the bid with premier Giorgia Meloni at Italy's national astrophysics institute (INAF) in Rome.

"We are competitive because we can offer the quality of our research and the necessary technical and scientific expertise," Tajani said.

Italy faces tough competition to host the European Union funded project which aims to explore deep space through the study of gravitational waves, Tajani acknowledged.

"It won't be easy. The competition is fierce but we're ready...we must be optimistic - optimism wins out," Tajani said.

Italy faces a rival bid to host the telescope from a site in Meuse-Rhine being tendered by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Parisi and other scientists say however that the disused Sos Enathos lead and zinc mine is an ideal location for the telescope, which can only work when ground vibrations are minimal. The mine extends 300 metres underground in an unspoilt area near the town of Lula.

Parisi, universities and research minister Anna Maria Bernini and the Sardinia region's governor Christian Solinas, also attended Tuesday's presentation.

Italy's government has already invested 50 million euros of EU post-pandemic recovery funds in its bid to host the telescope, which it hopes will bring much-needed investment to Sardinia and boost its economy.