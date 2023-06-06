Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Luglio 2023
Aggiornato: 02:54
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:03 Santanchè: "Indagata? Appreso da media". Mozione di sfiducia da M5S, sì da Pd

23:30 Incidente a Taormina, scooter si schianta contro pilastro: morto turista 25enne

23:23 Parolisi a 'Chi l'ha visto?': "Potevo uscire da 4 anni. Melania era bellissima" - Video

22:34 Wimbledon 2023, Sinner al terzo turno

22:29 Santanchè: "Apprendo da media di essere indagata"

20:50 Scheletro in parco a Roma, Procura Ancona: "No elementi per dire che sia Andrea Rabeiuc"

20:41 Napoli, attacco hacker a ospedale Vanvitelli

20:08 Cosa ha detto Santanchè al Senato

19:39 Roma, torna il jazz a Monte Mario: dal 7 al 9 luglio festival Massimo Urbani

19:39 Al via l'Indice Nazionale dei Domicili Digitali, Pa più vicina ai cittadini

19:36 Presentata Casa Frame, la nuova sede per effetti visivi e post-produzione

19:29 Santanchè, dipendenti società Ki Group: "Onori impegni e paghi tfr"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy unveils bid to host Einstein Telescope

06 giugno 2023 | 19.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

alternate text
Foreign minister Antonio Tajani

Italy's government on Tuesday presented its bid to host the so-called Einstein Telescope beneath a remote area of eastern Sardinia - a 1.9 billion euro project backed by physics Nobel Giorgio Parisi.

"We have added value to host this international telescope," said foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, who unveiled the bid with premier Giorgia Meloni at Italy's national astrophysics institute (INAF) in Rome.

"We are competitive because we can offer the quality of our research and the necessary technical and scientific expertise," Tajani said.

Italy faces tough competition to host the European Union funded project which aims to explore deep space through the study of gravitational waves, Tajani acknowledged.

"It won't be easy. The competition is fierce but we're ready...we must be optimistic - optimism wins out," Tajani said.

Italy faces a rival bid to host the telescope from a site in Meuse-Rhine being tendered by Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany.

Parisi and other scientists say however that the disused Sos Enathos lead and zinc mine is an ideal location for the telescope, which can only work when ground vibrations are minimal. The mine extends 300 metres underground in an unspoilt area near the town of Lula.

Parisi, universities and research minister Anna Maria Bernini and the Sardinia region's governor Christian Solinas, also attended Tuesday's presentation.

Italy's government has already invested 50 million euros of EU post-pandemic recovery funds in its bid to host the telescope, which it hopes will bring much-needed investment to Sardinia and boost its economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Einstein Telescope bid Tajani Meloni
Vedi anche
News to go
Gas, bollette in calo dell'1,1% a giugno
News to go
Bologna, Patrick Zaki si è laureato oggi con 110 e lode
News to go
Calcio, Ancelotti Ct del Brasile da luglio 2024
News to go
Mattarella in Cile: "Ue e America Latina decisivi per futuro di pace"
News to go
Mutui, Abi apre ad allungamento durata e surroghe
News to go
Serie A 2023/24, sorteggiato il calendario: al via con Napoli-Frosinone
News to go
Pesce congelato venduto come fresco, 18 misure tra Bari e Napoli
News to go
Omicidio Saman Abbas, giudice Pakistan dice sì a estradizione padre
News to go
Schlein a Ventotene, le parole della segretaria Pd
News to go
Etichette anti spreco sui cibi, tutto rinviato in Ue
News to go
Lampedusa, Piantedosi e Johansson visitano l'hotspot
News to go
Attentato Tel Aviv, travolti alla fermata del bus
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza