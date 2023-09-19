Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 19 Settembre 2023
Italy urges 'dialogue and moderation' as tensions flare in Nagorno-Karabakh

19 settembre 2023 | 18.57
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

As Azerbaijan launched a military operation on Tuesday against the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani called for "dialogue and moderation" to end the decades-old conflict.

"In light of the ongoing tensions, I wanted to meet Azerbaijan's foreign minister Jeyhun Bayramov in NY," Tajani tweed from the UN General Assembly.

"I underline the need for dialogue and moderation to find a diplomatic solution in #NagornoKarabakh. Azerbaijan is an important partner: we also work together against human traffickers," the tweet added.

Armenia's foreign ministry condemned Azerbaijani "aggression" against Karabakh.

Tensions in the South Caucasus have been high for months around the breakaway enclave, recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Armenia last went to war three years ago.

