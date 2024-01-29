Cerca nel sito
 
Italy urges Hungary to uphold detained antifascist's rights

29 gennaio 2024 | 19.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

A poster calling for Ilaria Salis's release from jail in Hungary
The government has called on Hungary's authorities to safeguard the rights of an imprisioned 39-year-old Italian antifascist woman who faces trial for attacking two neonazi protesters last year.

"We ask the Hungarian government to monitor and intervene to ensure that the rights, provided for by community regulations, of the Italian citizen Ilaria Salis detained awaiting trial are respected," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Twitter.

Tajani told reporters in Brussels he had spoken with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto and asked for "alternative conditions to detention" for Salis.

Tajani's conversation with Szijjarto "give us hope", the Milanese elementary school teacher's father Roberto Salis told Adnkronos.

Salis's lawyer requested Salis's immediate transfer to house arrest in Italy after she appeared at a three-and-a-half-hour pre-trial hearing in Budapest on Monday shackled and wearing handcuffs chained to a belt around her waist.

Eugenio Losco told Adnkronos that the chaining of Salis "violates all European norms".

Salis risks 24 years in jail if convicted, according to Losco. Her first trial hearing has been fixed for 24 May.

