Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
Italy urges more aid for besieged Gazans

31 ottobre 2023 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

More humanitarian supplies must enter Gaza via the Rafah crossing from Egypt and the aid needs to reach people throughout the besieged Palestinian enclave, according to Italy.

"What is necessary is that larger amounts of aid enter Gaza and that it reaches areas furthest from the south," foreign minister Antonio Tajani told La Stampa daily on Tuesday.

Italy was among the first countries to send essential items to Gaza after 16 tonnes of supplies arrived in Egypt on Monday aboard an Italian airforce plane, Tajani noted.

The Rafah crossing point opened to aid convoys on 21 October after a visit to Israel by US president Joe Biden led to a deal to Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"Today another airlift will take place," Tajani said, underlining the need to stop the aid "ending up in the hands of (Gaza's ruling Islamist Palestinian group) Hamas".

Tajani reiterated Italy's call for a humanitarian 'pause' in Israel's 25-day-old bombing campaign against Hamas in Gaza and total blockade, which is having catastrophic consequences for the enclave's population.

"A truce is needed for aid," Tajani said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy aid Gaza Tajani
