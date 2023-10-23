Italy urges restraint in Israel-Hamas conflict

Italy wants to stop the 17-day-old war between Israel and Hamas spreading further in the Middle East, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Monday, underlining the need to keep Iran and Lebanon of the conflict and to protect civilians.

"We are continuing to work towards a de-escalation to prevent the war being a regional one," Tajani said in Luxembourg, where he was attending a European Union foreign ministers' summit.

"We must avoid Lebanon and Iran getting drawn in to the conflict, which is between Israel and Hamas," Tajani added.

The militant Palestinian group's 7 October killing of at least 1,400 Israelis in a cross-border attack triggered Israel's deadly bombardments of Gaza whose authorities say have killed over 4,700 people - around half of them children - and injured some 15,900.

"While Israel has the right to defend itself, civilian populations must be protected," Tajani underlined.

Tajani's remarks came as Israel's army said on Monday that ground forces had mounted limited raids into the besieged Gaza Strip and that air strikes were targeting sites where Hamas was mustering.

Israel Defence Forces said that since the start of the war, the military had carried out strikes to eliminate 20 cells in southern Lebanon. The IDF has raised to 222 the number of people being held hostage in Gaza since 7 October, including numerous foreign nationals.