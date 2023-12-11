Italy urges swifter European Union entry for Balkan countries

European Union foreign ministers have backed the start of accession talks for Ukraine, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday, underlining Italy's support for the accelerated EU entry of Balkan countries.

"In the Foreign Affairs Council we gave a favorable opinion on the start of negotiations for Ukraine's accession to the EU, which will obviously take time," Tajani said on the sidelines of the meeting.

"But at the same time we ask that the EU also works for the quicker accession of the Balkan countries and that the procedure also be started for Bosnia-Herzegovina," Tajani stated.