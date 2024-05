Foreign minister Antonio Tajani on Tuesday called for a levy on multinational giants which "invade" commerce in Italy and "pay less tax that our businesses".

"There needs to be a tax for the big multinationals, which invade commerce in Italy and pay less tax than our businesses," Tajani stated.

Tajani made the remark at a meeting of the national association of chambers of commerce organised ahead of European elections taking place in Italy on 8-9 June.