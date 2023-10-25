Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Ottobre 2023
Italy urges unconditional release of Hamas hostages

23 ottobre 2023 | 18.29
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy urges unconditional release of Hamas hostages

Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani has called on Palestinian militant group Hamas to unconditionally release over 220 hostages which Israel says it is holding in the Gaza Strip since the 7 October attack that killed at least 1,400 people.

"Hamas is a criminal organisation," Tajani said in Luxembourg on Monday at the end of an EU foreign ministers meeting.

"Now at least show that you have some humanity by freeing the hostages without imposing conditions,"

Hamas launched its multi-front attack on Israel on 7 October to stop its US-backed talks on normalising ties with Saudi Arabia, Tajani argued.

"Hamas attacked because there was a dialogue underway between the Arab countries, especially Saudi Arabia, and Israel," he said.

Diplomatic efforts to extend the 2020 Abraham Accords normalising ties between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain to other Arab states, rattled Hamas, Tajani argued.

"This is not good at all for Hamas...it wants to prevent peace being achieved in the Middle East," Tajani underlined.

"Hamas must be eradicated from Gaza: it cannot keep using the hostages and the Palestinian population as a shield", he concluded.

