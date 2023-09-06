Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 06 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:44
Italy urging China to help end Russia-Ukraine conflict

06 settembre 2023 | 19.55
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 0 minuti

During a recent visit to Beijing, Italy's foreign minister Antonio Tajani called on China to "exert its influence" on Russia to help get "a just nd lasting peace" ending the 559-day-old conflict with Ukraine.

"I insisted that China's authorities exert their influence on Russia to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Tajani told MPs.

"That means respecting the principles of international law and Kiev's sovereignty," Tajani underlined.

Russia's president Vladimir Putin ordered the 24 February 2022 invasion of Ukraine to "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine and ensure the neutral status of the former Soviet republic.

articoli
in Evidenza