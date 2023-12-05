Italy-US amity 'basis of government's foreign policy'

Italy's bonds of friendship with the United States "form the basis of the government's foreign policy" foreign minister Antonio Tajani stated late on Monday after receiving an award from the American Chamber of Commerce in Italy.

"Thank you @AmChamItaly for the Transatlantic Leadership Award! Friendship with the USA is the basis of the government's foreign policy," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"We work every day with our allies to strengthen the political and economic relationships that bind Italy and the US in a special way."

Tajani received the award at a Gala dinner in Milan for his political and diplomatic commitment to strengthening Italy-US ties and placing them at the centre of Italy's foreign policy.