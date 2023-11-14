Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 14 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 21:11
Italy, Vatican hail 'fruitful, intense' collaboration on 2025 Rome Jubilee

14 novembre 2023 | 20.48
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Italy and the Vatican Tuesday praised the "fruitful and intense" cooperation between their governments in planning the 2025 Rome Jubilee, which will attract "millions of pilgrims from all over the world".

At an hour-long meeting at the prime minister's office, senior cabinet members and top Vatican officials "expressed appreciation for the fruitful and intense collaboration between Italy and the Holy See for the organization of a historic and global event," Meloni's office said in a statement.

The Jubilee "will bring millions of pilgrims to Rome and Italy from every part of the world," the statement underlined.

Tuesday's meeting, attended by premier Giorgia Meloni, foreign minister Antonio Tajani, Rome's mayor Roberto Gualtieri and Vatican secretary of state Pietro Parolin, assessed progress in organising the Jubilee, according to the statement.

In recent months a Jubilee steering committee has met every 15 days at Palazzo Chigi (the prime minister's office) and "will continue to coordinate and monitor the works in progress," the statement added.

"The cultural, as well as spiritual, importance of the event was reiterated and an assessment was made of the progress to date," the statement said.

