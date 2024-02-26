Italy vows all-round support for Ukraine

On top of its unwavering military and political backing for Ukraine, Italy will keep helping the war-raved country rebuild through material aid and know-how, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday.

The key aspects of a 10-year bilateral cooperation pact with Ukraine are "reconstruction, military and political assistance, Tajani told Radio 24 Mattino.

"There is the reconstruction that will be needed at the end of the (two-year-old war with Russia) and the rebuilding that is already underway," Tajani said.

For example, Italy gave some 100 tonnes of electrical equipment in 2023 for the reconstruction of Ukraine's electrical power grid, he said.

"We are doing the same this year. There has never been a lack of solidarity on our part," Tajani underlined.

"We are rebuilding Odessa's Cathedral," Tajani said, referring to the 18th-century Unesco world heritage site which was badly damaged by a Russian missile strike last year.

A project to restore the entire city of Odessa and a series of business forums and events are in the pipeline as part of the help Italy plans to give Ukraine, Tajani noted.