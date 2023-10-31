Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Italy vows continuing support for Ukraine

31 ottobre 2023 | 17.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Odessa's war-damaged cathedral
Italy "wants to send a strong message of closeness and friendship towards the Ukrainian people” and is committed giving the country continued aid on all fronts, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"Italy's closeness to Ukraine will not be lacking from any point of view: we are committed on all fronts, with the military and economic aid for reconstruction," Tajani said at a laboratory in Milan on rebuilding Ukraine.

The laboratory was organised by the Triennale design museum in Milan, the Maxxi contemporary art museum in Rome and the foreign and culture ministries and attended by Ukrainian politicians, designers, cultural institutions and Italian businesses.

"Today we want to give a sign of cultural closeness too," Tajani said.

"Italy wants to be at the forefront of Ukraine’s reconstruction. After April’s conference – in which we brought more than a thousand companies to Rome to discuss the reconstruction of the country in a modern, green and digital key – we are now laying another building block for the reconstruction of the country," Tajani stated.

Ukraine's reconstruction will also be a central theme of the Italian G7 presidency next year, which will lay the foundations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference that Italy will also host in 2025, he noted.

"Within this complex process, the role of private companies and Italian SMEs is crucial, putting the extraordinary architectural skills and Italian know-how in the protection and restoration of cultural heritage at the service of the reconstruction and transformation of Ukrainian cities”.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, Italy has been working to safeguard the southern port city of Odessa’s rich historical and cultural heritage and for the inclusion of its historic centre in the UNESCO World Heritage and World Heritage in Danger lists, according to the foreign ministry.

When Tajani visited to Kiev on 2 October, Italy took on the patronage of the reconstruction of Odessa, also in view of its historical ties with the city, the active twinning with Genoa and Venice, and the economic importance of the Black Sea port and the hinterland, with its strong agricultural vocation, the foreign ministry noted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Ukraine friendship Tajani
