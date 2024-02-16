Italy vows support after Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny's death

Italy's government will give unwavering support to those fighting for democracy and human rights, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday after Russia's prison service said jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny had died.

"The government will always be at the side of those who fight for democracy, for freedom of thought and for the inalienable rights of every human being," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am extremely saddened by the death of #AlexeyNavalny after years of persecution in prison," the tweet continued.

"We sympathize with his family and the Russian people," the tweet added.

Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russia's president Vladimir Putin, was imprisoned in 2021 on charges widely viewed as politically motivated and received sentences totalling 28 years of incarceration.

Putin's spokesman said Russian's penitentiary service was looking into Navalny's death. Navalny's lawyer did not receive immediate confirmation he is dead and was travelling to Siberia.

Navalny collapsed and died on Friday after a walk at the 'Polar Wolf' Artic penal colony, according to the Russian prison service.