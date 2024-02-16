Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 16 Febbraio 2024
Aggiornato: 18:13
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy vows support after Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny's death

16 febbraio 2024 | 17.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy vows support after Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny's death

Italy's government will give unwavering support to those fighting for democracy and human rights, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Friday after Russia's prison service said jailed opposition politician Alexey Navalny had died.

"The government will always be at the side of those who fight for democracy, for freedom of thought and for the inalienable rights of every human being," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I am extremely saddened by the death of #AlexeyNavalny after years of persecution in prison," the tweet continued.

"We sympathize with his family and the Russian people," the tweet added.

Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russia's president Vladimir Putin, was imprisoned in 2021 on charges widely viewed as politically motivated and received sentences totalling 28 years of incarceration.

Putin's spokesman said Russian's penitentiary service was looking into Navalny's death. Navalny's lawyer did not receive immediate confirmation he is dead and was travelling to Siberia.

Navalny collapsed and died on Friday after a walk at the 'Polar Wolf' Artic penal colony, according to the Russian prison service.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Navalny death democracy
Vedi anche
News to go
Crollo cantiere a Firenze, cosa è successo
News to go
Deviazione merci Mar Rosso, +400% costi per Europa: le stime Ue
News to go
Nordio: "Su sequestro telefonini presto nuove norme"
News to go
Decreto Milleproroghe, le novità
News to go
Dengue, controlli in porti e aeroporti
News to go
Farmaci, contrasto 'pharma crime' in Ue: siti oscurati e sequestri
News to go
Israele-Hamas, Tajani: "Sostegno a de-escalation"
News to go
San Valentino, la festa degli innamorati fa i conti con i rincari
News to go
Riparte bonus colonnine per auto elettriche
News to go
Protesta trattori, il punto: accordo in maggioranza su sostegni
News to go
Precompilata Iva, pronto modello 2024 per professionisti e imprese
News to go
Bonus genitori separati, domande fino al 31 marzo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza