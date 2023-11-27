Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 27 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:49
Italy vows to bolster dialogue 'between the two shores of the Mediterranean'

27 novembre 2023 | 15.19
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani
Italy's foreign minister, Antonio Tajani

Italy's government is determined to boost dialogue between "the two shores of the Mediterranean" with the goal of bringing "peace and development" to the region, foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on Monday

"The Italian government is committed to strengthening dialogue between the two shores of the Mediterranean for a future of peace and development," Tajani tweeted from a regional foreign ministers meeting in Barcelona.

"Also at Barcelona, I reiterated my condemnation of Hamas terrorism and the work we are doing at a humanitarian level to provide a political solution in the Middle East," the tweet added.

As part of efforts to bolster regional coordination, Tajani will hold talks with counterparts on the sidelines of the eighth Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM), the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Monday's UfM meeting - which gathers the foreign minister of 43 Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries including European ones like Italy - will focus on how to stabilise the region and on the post-conflict phase and reconstruction of Gaza following Israel's devastating war on Hamas which began after the deadly 7 October Hamas cross-border attack.

in Evidenza