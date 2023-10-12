Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 12 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 20:20
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

19:47 Salario minimo, sì o no: cosa dicono i dati dell'Ocse

19:24 Israele, Francia vieta tutte le manifestazioni filo-palestinesi

19:09 Peroni (Alleanza Assicurazioni), 'elevare livello cultura assicurativa e finanziaria'

19:08 Zaetta (Alleanza), 'vogliamo essere qualità'

19:07 Mestriner (Alleanza), 'possiamo dare risposte concrete a bisogni famiglie'

19:06 Passero (Alleanza Assicurazioni), 'in giorno 125° compleanno fatturato a oltre 6 mld'

19:05 Pallavolo, partnership tra Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri ’76 e Oltre Consulting

18:56 Alimentazione, fake news preoccupano esperti: al via XX Congresso Adi

18:49 Alleanza Assicurazioni, 125 anni con 'Patto per la crescita sostenibile'

18:48 Costituzione, al via progetto educativo per 200 scuole primarie: coinvolti 8mila alunni

18:40 Hollywood, sciopero attori ad oltranza: trattative sospese con produttori

18:38 Slovacchia, Pse espelle Fico e Pellegrini per accordo con filo russi Sns

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy vows 'unconditional commitment' to Israel's defence, security

12 ottobre 2023 | 19.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy vows 'unconditional commitment' to Israel's defence, security

Italy has doubled down on its total commitment to Israel's defence and security, to the quest for a two-state solution to its conflict with the Palestinians and to preventing the current war with militant group Hamas escalating in the region.

"I confirmed to Minister Cohen our country's unconditional commitment to the defense and security of Israel in the face of the brutal attack by Hamas terrorists, which we strongly condemn,” Tajani said in a statement on Thursday after phone talks with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

Tajani referred to Saturday's gruesome surprise multi-front attack by Hamas in southern Israel in which at least 1,200 people were killed, thousands were injured and scores were taken hostage, sparking a deadly bombing campaign in Gaza.

"In the name of the historic and profound friendship that binds our countries, the Government will continue to support Israel in this difficult moment in its history," the statement went on.

Amid strong fears of a resurgence of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon towards northern Israel, after it claimed to have fired several missiles across the border earlier this week, Tajani sought to reassure Cohen it will work to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas spreading in the Middle East.

"The government will make every effort to prevent an expansion of the conflict on a regional basis also so that the conditions are for the resumption of a political path towards a two-state solution,"said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Israel Tajani Cohen
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele, capo esercito ammette errori
News to go
Moto Gp, dal 2024 Marc Marquez correrà con team Ducati Gresini
News to go
Euro 7, primo via libera dell'Eurocamera ai nuovi standard
News to go
Vino, controlli Nas: sequestrati 300mila litri
News to go
Istat: sempre meno giovani in Italia
News to go
Israele, Blinken vede Netanyahu: "Non vi abbandoniamo"
News to go
Bus Mestre, primi tre indagati nell'inchiesta
News to go
Parte il 'bonus colonnine'
News to go
Israele-Hamas, sale bilancio vittime
News to go
Pedopornografia, 30 perquisizioni e 24 indagati in blitz polizia
News to go
Food, moda, auto e nautica: settori eccellenza made in Italy
News to go
Israele, accordo Netanyahu-Gantz per governo di unità nazionale
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza