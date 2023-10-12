Italy vows 'unconditional commitment' to Israel's defence, security

Italy has doubled down on its total commitment to Israel's defence and security, to the quest for a two-state solution to its conflict with the Palestinians and to preventing the current war with militant group Hamas escalating in the region.

"I confirmed to Minister Cohen our country's unconditional commitment to the defense and security of Israel in the face of the brutal attack by Hamas terrorists, which we strongly condemn,” Tajani said in a statement on Thursday after phone talks with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

Tajani referred to Saturday's gruesome surprise multi-front attack by Hamas in southern Israel in which at least 1,200 people were killed, thousands were injured and scores were taken hostage, sparking a deadly bombing campaign in Gaza.

"In the name of the historic and profound friendship that binds our countries, the Government will continue to support Israel in this difficult moment in its history," the statement went on.

Amid strong fears of a resurgence of Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah attacks from Lebanon towards northern Israel, after it claimed to have fired several missiles across the border earlier this week, Tajani sought to reassure Cohen it will work to prevent the conflict between Israel and Hamas spreading in the Middle East.

"The government will make every effort to prevent an expansion of the conflict on a regional basis also so that the conditions are for the resumption of a political path towards a two-state solution,"said the statement.