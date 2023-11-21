Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 21 Novembre 2023
Aggiornato: 15:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

15:09 Pari opportunità: in Senato imprese, manager e politica per mondo lavoro più inclusivo

14:58 Il sangue di Giulia sull'asfalto, ecco perché pubblichiamo questa foto

14:46 Israele-Hamas, verso accordo per ostaggi con formula '1 a 3'

14:41 Grande Fratello, Ciro Petrone lascia la Casa: cosa è successo

14:31 Madonna in concerto a Milano con 'The Celebration Tour'

14:30 Ucraina-Russia, il piano di Zelensky: "Putin nel mirino"

14:14 Tumore alla prostata, IA per evitare biopsie inutili e migliorare la diagnosi

14:07 Roma, sfonda vetro tram 8 con un calcio: ferita da schegge una 19enne

14:03 Amadori: "Aggressività non solo da uomini ma anche da donne"

13:47 Israele, zio del 12enne ostaggio: "Rilascio Yagil? Scottati da troppi annunci, aspettiamo certezza"

13:38 "Giulia Cecchettin non sia dimenticata", il minuto di silenzio al liceo Newton di Roma - Video

13:34 Maltempo estremo sull'Italia con vento, nubifragi e neve: dove e quando colpirà

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy vows unwavering support for Albania's EU entry

21 novembre 2023 | 13.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: Mary Winston/ - The Washington Post
Photo: Mary Winston/ - The Washington Post

Albania is a "friendly country" with "historical and deep" ties to Italy, which will continue to back its European Union candidacy, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told lawmakers on Tuesday.

"We will keep supporting Albania in its aspirations to join the EU," Tajani told members of Italy's lower house of parliament.

Tajani was addressing a briefing for MPs on a deal signed this month allowing Italy build and run two reception camps in Albania to for migrants arriving by sea.

"The vitality of relations between Italy and Albania is based on historical and profound ties, which extend to politics, economics, culture, welfare and security," Tajani stated.

Tajani gave the example of "excellent levels" of police cooperation and "equally intense" judicial collaboration, shown by the presence of an Italian liaison magistrate at the Albanian justice ministry.

Italy is also about to sign "an important" pensions and social security agreement with Albania," Tajani added.

The migrant processing centre accord "further enriches" the friendship between Italy and Albania, which are both Nato members, he noted.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Albania European Union membership support Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi & co.: sequestrato a Napoli deposito di falsi da 1,5 milioni
News to go
Naufragio Lampedusa, bimba di 2 anni muore poco dopo i soccorsi
News to go
Pericoli (pubblici) al volante, dai video mentre si guida ai sorpassi: identikit degli italiani in auto
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, gip su Turetta: "Inaudita ferocia"
News to go
Israele-Hamas, il punto su tregua e ostaggi
News to go
Caro voli, sconti per i residenti in Sicilia
News to go
21 novembre, oggi la Giornata mondiale degli alberi
News to go
Lavoro, 55% italiani vuole settimana corta anche guadagnando meno
News to go
Inquinamento, l'allarme di Oxfam in un dossier
News to go
Infanzia, Mattarella: "I bambini hanno diritto alla pace"
News to go
Povertà in Italia, Coldiretti: "Oltre 3,1 milioni di persone ricevono aiuti alimentari"
News to go
Giulia Cecchettin, procuratore Venezia: "Quadro omicidio non ancora completo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza