Italy vying to become Mediterranean energy hub

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Italy aims to become a Mediterranean energy "hub", distributing gas from North Africa and the Mediterranean to the rest of Europe, foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on Tuesday.

"Today I took part in the OMC Med Energy Conference in Ravenna. Italy wants to be the energy hub of the Mediterranean," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Africa is a priority. The government wants to face the next energy challenges by strengthening teamwork with our companies," read the tweet.

The OMC Med Energy Conference taking place through Thursday brings together industry operators, stakeholders and national and international institutions to exchange ideas on decarbonization, the green transition and energy security strategies, according to the conference website.