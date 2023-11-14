Italy wants longer humanitarian pauses in Gaza assault

Italy is working to for longer humanitarian pauses in Israel's aerial and ground offensive in Gaza to give the population "full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We are working to achieve longer humanitarian pauses," Tajani told a joint hearing of the lower and upper house of parliament's foreign affairs committees.

"Humanitarian pauses that allow full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other impartial humanitarian organizations," he said.

The pauses in the fighting also helps ongoing negotiations for the release of hostages, Tajani argued.

"Italy is ready to do its part," Tajani stated.

Israel's announcement of humanitarian pauses starting from 9 November " is an important step forward", Tajani said.

"It allows civilians to leave the areas most at risk and constitutes the first sign of Israel's readiness to listen to our calls for de -escalation," he added.

Israel, Palestinian militant group Hamas and Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah must all respect the humanitarian pauses, he said.

The United Nations has called the situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave catastrophic, with food and fuel in short supply, most hospitals out of action according to the Hamas-run health ministry and Gaza's main al-Shifa hospital a battleground.