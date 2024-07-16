Italy wants to be Europe's logistics, energy hub

Italy's southern Calabria region is "the gateway to Europe for our global partners", foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a G7 trade ministers conference which opened on Tuesday at Villa San Giovanni.

"Calabria is the gateway to Europe for our global partners. Through its ports, its sea. Thanks to these connections, Italy wants to be the logistical and energy hub of Europe," he said.

The two-day conference will issue the 'Calabria Declaration' outlining the spirit and substance of our work, and underscoring a vision of international trade that is ever more open, free, safe, equal, and driver of growth, wellbeing and peace," Tajani said.

"The commitment is to favour international trade."