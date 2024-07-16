Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy wants to be Europe's logistics, energy hub

Calabria's Port of Gioia Tauro, which G7 trade ministers were set to visit during their meeting in nearby Villa San Giovanni.
Calabria's Port of Gioia Tauro, which G7 trade ministers were set to visit during their meeting in nearby Villa San Giovanni.
16 luglio 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy's southern Calabria region is "the gateway to Europe for our global partners", foreign minister Antonio Tajani told a G7 trade ministers conference which opened on Tuesday at Villa San Giovanni.

"Calabria is the gateway to Europe for our global partners. Through its ports, its sea. Thanks to these connections, Italy wants to be the logistical and energy hub of Europe," he said.

The two-day conference will issue the 'Calabria Declaration' outlining the spirit and substance of our work, and underscoring a vision of international trade that is ever more open, free, safe, equal, and driver of growth, wellbeing and peace," Tajani said.

"The commitment is to favour international trade."

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Calabria Europe trade hub
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza