Italy wants to be key interlocutors for Africa, Mideast at 'complex' time

The government wants to be "a reference point" for Africa and the Middle East and views development aid as "strategic" tool to boost Italy's impact in a complex period of world history, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We must have a strategic vision that includes overseas aid, which is an integral part of our country's foreign policy," Tajani told a National Council for Development Cooperation at the foreign ministry.

"We are facing two wars, it's a complex time but we want to be reference points, particularly in Africa and in the Middle East," Tajani said.

Referring to the devastating Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, Tajani recalled that Italy's Vulcano hospital ship is operating off the coast of the besieged Palestinian enclave.

"We hope to also build a field hospital in the Gaza Strip," Tajani said.