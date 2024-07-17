Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Italy wants to bolster cooperation with 'strategic partner' Turkey

17 luglio 2024 | 12.06
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy wants to boost all-round cooperation with Turkey, "a strategic partner in the Mediterranean", starting with the economic sector, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told industry and trade minister Omer Bolat on Wednesday.

"Turkey is a strategic partner in the Mediterranean," Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after talks with Bolat, who is attending a G7 trade ministers meeting in Villa San Giovanni, Calabria.

"I assured the industry and trade minister @omerbolatTR that Italy wants to strengthen cooperation in every sector, starting with economic issues," the tweet underlined.

