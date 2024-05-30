Italy wants to recognise Palestine but with guarantees for Israel

Italy wants Palestine to exist alongside Israel but to do requires "guarantees" including mutual recognition by both states, foreign minister Antonio Tajani told public broadcaster Rai 3's 'Agora' programme on Thursday.

''Italy wants to recognize the Palestinian state but there must be ''guarantees for the Jewish people," Tajani stated.

The government is committed to the birth of a Palestinian state "which must recognize Israel and must be recognized by Israel," Tajani said.

Other conditions include the exclusion of Islamist group Hamas from a future Palestinian state and "a reformed Palestinian Authority," he underlined.

"It is no coincidence that PA premier Mohammad Mustafa chose Italy as the first country from which to begin his European tour last Saturday,' said Tajani.

Tajani's remarks came after Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Italy to follow Spain, Ireland and Norway's lead and recognise Palestine.

Erdogan made the plea to Italy during a phone call premier Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in mid-June.

Spain, Norway and Ireland formally recognised a Palestinian state on Tuesday in a coordinated effort to add international pressure on Israel to soften its devastating war in Gaza following the deadly Hamas-led attack on 7 October last year.