Mercoledì 22 Novembre 2023
13:41
13:34 Lollobrigida e il treno, scoppia il caso: bufera sul ministro

13:31 Roma, furto in casa di Zaccagni: rubati gioielli

13:17 Uccise la moglie nel sonno, "totale incapacità di intendere e volere"

13:10 Progetto H2iseO, Gruppo Fnm raggiunge il primo obiettivo per ottenere i finanziamenti del Pnrr

13:08 Femminicidi, 107 donne morte da inizio anno: in aumento quelle uccise da partner o ex

12:50 Re Carlo cita il K-pop, il 'Gangnam style' protagonista a Buckingham Palace

12:45 Ilary Blasi 'Unica' nel doc di Netflix: "Totti sposato per amore, non per soldi"

12:27 Sciopero mezzi lunedì 27 novembre 2023, nuovo stop di 24 ore

11:44 Governo, Conte: "A Palazzo Chigi c'è l'avatar della Meloni"

11:12 Papa riceve israeliani e palestinesi: "Questa non è guerra, è terrorismo"

11:03 Porti, Monti (Adsp Sicilia occidentale): "Spa per ridurre burocrazia e sviluppare business"

11:00 Violenza su donne, Schlein chiama Meloni. In Senato discussione su ddl Roccella

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas truce to allow release of 50 hostages

22 novembre 2023 | 13.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas truce to allow release of 50 hostages

The government has hailed the four-day pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow at least 50 hostages to be freed in exchange for the release of at least 150 Palestinian women and teenagers jailed in Israel.

"#Israel Italian Government welcomes agreement to release 50 hostages who will finally rejoin their families after 7 long weeks," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Now it is necessary to ensure that the pause in fighting is used to bring humanitarian aid to civilians," the tweet added.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages abducted by Hamas militants last month in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The start of the pause will be announced in the next 24 hours.

At least 1,400 people were killed in southern Israel in a cross-border raid by Hamas on 7 October which triggered Israel's aerial and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. More than 14,000 people - including over 5,000 children - have been killed in Israeli bombings.

The war and blockade of the Palestinian enclave have caused catastrophic conditions Gaza, where its population face starvation and disease amid a lack of fuel, electricity, water and adequate medical care.

Tag
Antonio Tajani Israel Hamas war truce hostage release
