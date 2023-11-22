Italy welcomes Israel-Hamas truce to allow release of 50 hostages

The government has hailed the four-day pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow at least 50 hostages to be freed in exchange for the release of at least 150 Palestinian women and teenagers jailed in Israel.

"#Israel Italian Government welcomes agreement to release 50 hostages who will finally rejoin their families after 7 long weeks," foreign minister Antonio Tajani wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Now it is necessary to ensure that the pause in fighting is used to bring humanitarian aid to civilians," the tweet added.

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages abducted by Hamas militants last month in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The start of the pause will be announced in the next 24 hours.

At least 1,400 people were killed in southern Israel in a cross-border raid by Hamas on 7 October which triggered Israel's aerial and ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. More than 14,000 people - including over 5,000 children - have been killed in Israeli bombings.

The war and blockade of the Palestinian enclave have caused catastrophic conditions Gaza, where its population face starvation and disease amid a lack of fuel, electricity, water and adequate medical care.