Venerdì 31 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:07
Italy: We'll keep giving Ukraine all-round support

31 maggio 2024 | 10.53
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy will continue to do all it can to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine and next year will lead the organisation tasked with the former Soviet republic's reconstruction, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"Let's be clear: Italy is on Ukraine's side and will continue to use everything in its power to defend Ukraine from an economic point of view,” Tajani said.

Tajani was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an informal meeting of Nato foreign ministers in Prague

“We will take part in the Ukraine Reconstruction Summit the week after the (9 June European election) vote in Berlin, which is a major commitment," he said.

"Next year Italy will be leading the reconstruction organisation, so we will do everything to support this country also from the point of view of military equipment," Tajani said.

