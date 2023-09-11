Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 14:55
Conclusa Venezia, la Festa di Roma scalda i motori: rumors su Scorsese e Ozpetek

Roma, attacco hacker a siti Comune gestiti da Zètema

Al via a ottobre la stagione 2023-2024 del teatro Nest di Napoli

Messina Denaro, condizioni si aggravano: terapia del dolore in ospedale

Juve in vendita? Emanuele Filiberto: "Club e Agnelli sono binomio"

Porta a Porta riparte, Vespa: "Prima ospite Meloni poi Conte e Schlein"

Vespa: "Fazio maestro sui contratti, se non fosse troppo caro gli chiederei consigli..."

Juventus, Moggi: "Cessione possibile ma prima vorranno risanare il bilancio"

Concorso Straordinario TER Scuola 2023, novità e numero posti

Juve, Pogba: "Ho pensato di smettere ma non mollo"

Terremoto Marocco, bilancio sale a quasi 2.500 morti

Zoff: "Vendita Juve sarebbe una tragedia"

Italy will 'always' fight terrorism alongside United States

11 settembre 2023 | 14.02
Redazione Adnkronos
Al-Qaeda's deadly attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York on 9 September, 2001.Photo: MPNC/IPA
Al-Qaeda's deadly attacks on the World Trade Centre in New York on 9 September, 2001.Photo: MPNC/IPA

Italy "will always fight terrorism alongside the US and will back democracy", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on the 22nd anniversary of Al-Qaeda's attacks on New York and the Pentagon, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

"Four suicide attacks struck the heart of the United States. Fear entered our homes, changing everyone's lives," read the tweet.

"Italy will always stand alongside the US against terrorism and in favour of democracy. A prayer for all the victims #NeverForget9/11," the tweet continued.

Italy US 9/11 Tajani tweet
