Italy will 'always' fight terrorism alongside United States

Italy "will always fight terrorism alongside the US and will back democracy", foreign minister Antonio Tajani tweeted on the 22nd anniversary of Al-Qaeda's attacks on New York and the Pentagon, which killed nearly 3,000 people.

"Four suicide attacks struck the heart of the United States. Fear entered our homes, changing everyone's lives," read the tweet.

"Italy will always stand alongside the US against terrorism and in favour of democracy. A prayer for all the victims #NeverForget9/11," the tweet continued.