Venerdì 31 Maggio 2024
Aggiornato: 11:44
Italy 'will send more weapons' to Ukraine

31 maggio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
Italy will supply more weapons including air defence systems as part of its unwavering support for Ukraine in its war against invader Russia but the weapons cannot be used to attack Russia, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Friday.

"We have mobilised economically and militarily in support of Ukrainian independence' and will send other military hardwar to Kiev, for example for air defence systems,'' Tajani told the Canale 5 network's Mattino 5 programme.

The Italian weapons" can only be used within Ukrainian territory to repel the Russian advance and ensure the country's freedom," Tajani said.

''Italy rejects war, we cannot provide weapons to attack Russia on Russian territory,'' he went on.

''It is one thing to use these weapons in occupied territory, to defend Ukraine but quite another to say that we are at war with Russia,'' Tajani underlined.

Under rightwing premier Giorgia Meloni, Italy has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine, but Rome has not disclosed details of its military aid. An Italian-French SAMP/T long-range anti-aircraft missile system has been delivered and Rome may send a second one, according to media reports this month.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the former Soviet republic in February 2022. No end to the war is in sight despite Western military aid, as Ukraine battles to prevent Russian forces advancing deeper into the country.

in Evidenza