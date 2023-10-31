Italy will 'stay close' to Palestinians vows Tajani

Italy will continue to "stay close" to the Palestinian people, who are enduring "acute suffering" and cannot be equated with Islamist group Hamas, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to stay close to the Palestinian people, who are going through a time of acute suffering and difficulty," Tajani said on the sidelines of a meeting in Milan on rebuilding war-ravaged Ukraine.

"The Palestinian people are not Hamas, which is a terrorist organisation," Tajani underlined.

Italy is among the first countries to send humanitarian aid for Gaza, 16 tonnes of which arrived in Egypt yesterday, where the ambassador is arranging for the supplies to enter Gaza with the Red Crescent, Tajani said.

"We hope the truck can get into Gaza as soon as possible via the Rafah crossing so the civilians population can receive our aid soonest," he said.