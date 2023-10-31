Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 31 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato:
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:35 Teatri affittati a magnate giapponese, Schifani irritato

14:34 Casa, summit annuale su comunicazione dell'abitare

14:29 Incendio al terminal traghetti di Genova: 3 intossicati in camera iperbarica. Evacuato centro commerciale

13:52 Lucca Comics, il fumettista di Topolino: "Rispetto Zerocalcare ma per me esserci è necessario"

13:45 Pier Silvio Berlusconi: "Vendita Mediaset a Murdoch? Abbiamo detto di no"

13:40 Giuliano Amato e la nomina al comitato sull'Ai: "Meloni non irritata per la scelta"

12:42 Halloween 2023, quali sono i borghi fantasma d'Italia

12:38 Omicidio Saman, il fratello in aula: "Voglio dire tutta la verità"

12:38 Mondiali 2034 in Arabia Saudita? Per Human Rights Watch "inconcepibili: è peggio del Qatar"

12:31 Forum sui diritti umani Onu? Da giovedì presiede l'Iran. Esplode la protesta da attivisti a politica

12:24 Bollette gas, nuovi aumenti in vista: +120 euro anno

11:56 Parigi, donna urla "Allah Akbar" e minaccia di "far saltare tutto": polizia le spara

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Italy will 'stay close' to Palestinians vows Tajani

31 ottobre 2023 | 14.23
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Italy will 'stay close' to Palestinians vows Tajani

Italy will continue to "stay close" to the Palestinian people, who are enduring "acute suffering" and cannot be equated with Islamist group Hamas, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to stay close to the Palestinian people, who are going through a time of acute suffering and difficulty," Tajani said on the sidelines of a meeting in Milan on rebuilding war-ravaged Ukraine.

"The Palestinian people are not Hamas, which is a terrorist organisation," Tajani underlined.

Italy is among the first countries to send humanitarian aid for Gaza, 16 tonnes of which arrived in Egypt yesterday, where the ambassador is arranging for the supplies to enter Gaza with the Red Crescent, Tajani said.

"We hope the truck can get into Gaza as soon as possible via the Rafah crossing so the civilians population can receive our aid soonest," he said.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Tajani Italy Palestinians solidarity aid
Vedi anche
News to go
Milano, violento nubifragio nella notte: esonda il Seveso
News to go
Gaza, continua l'avanzata di Israele nella Striscia
News to go
Halloween, lo celebrano 6 famiglie italiane su 10
News to go
Sanità, 2 milioni di italiani senza medico di base
News to go
Brandizzo, spunta nuovo video: tecnico Rfi fece allontanare i colleghi
News to go
Tajani: "In Egitto aereo con 16 tonnellate aiuti italiani per Gaza"
News to go
Gioco on line, pronta la riforma
News to go
Al Quirinale cerimonia 'I Giorni della Ricerca' contro il cancro
News to go
Gaza, Onu: 33 camion con aiuti entrati nella Striscia
News to go
Diritto d’autore, Italia si conferma sesto mercato mondiale
News to go
Varese, contrabbando dalla Svizzera di orologi di lusso: un denunciato
News to go
Gaza, allarme Onu: "Ordine sta crollando"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza