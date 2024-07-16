Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:10
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Italy will unveil Sicily bridge project to G7 trade ministers

Italy will unveil Sicily bridge project to G7 trade ministers
16 luglio 2024 | 11.45
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

The government will on Tuesday present to G7 trade ministers its controversial plan for the world's longest suspensions bridge linking the southern island region of Sicily to the mainland via the Strait of Messina, foreign minister Antonio Tajani announced on Tuesday.

"At the G7 trade ministers' meeting in Villa San Giovanni, Calabria, we will unveil the (3-kilometre-long) bridge project," Tajani said.

"It is in our interest to boost trade, which can become a tool for global dialogue," he said.

Tajani is chairing the G7 trade ministers meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday which centres on four key topics: strengthening the multilateral trading system through the reform of the World Trade Organisation (WTO); ensuring a level playing field in global markets; encouraging environmental sustainability in trade; and improving resilience and economic security.

G7 ministers and guest countries including Brazil, South Korea, India, New Zealand, Turkey and Vietnam account for 54% of world GDP, according to a foreign ministry statement.

The two-day meeting in Villa San Giovanni will also focus on the Middle East and the Red Sea - a strategic trade route for Italy in particular - as well as on the Indo-Pacific - a key region for global trade and supply chains.

During the meetings, delegates will visit Itay's leading cargo port, Gioia Tauro, where the government's 'Food For Gaza' humanitarian scheme will be presented, including a state-of-the-art scanner to speed up security checks on containers, said the statement.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
G7 trade ministers Villa San Giovanni Sicily Bridge Tajani
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza