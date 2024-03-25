Italy won't lower guard against terror attacks

Intelligence and security services will keep up their "relentless" work to ensure Italy does its utmost to protect citizens and visitors, foreign minister Antonio Tajani vowed on Monday.

"We will continue, also thanks to the relentless work of intelligence and law enforcement agencies, police, (paramilitary) Carabinieri and finance police) and prison police, to do our all to ensure the safety of our citizens and tourists visiting in our country," Tajani said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Rome, Tajani reiterated remarks earlier to Italy' RTL 102.5 radio on Monday that there had been "clear signs" of the risk of Friday's terrorist attack in Moscow, in which at least 137 concert-goers were killed and over 100 more were injured.

Friday's gun and arson attack at Moscow's Crocus City Hall ''was in the air" and the foreign ministry had issued a warning on 8 March to fellow citizens not to attend mass events in Moscow because of the risk of attacks, Tajani told RTL.

Security in Italy has been stepped up since Hamas' deadly cross-border attack on 7 October that triggered the devastating war against the Palestinian Islamist group in Gaza, Tajani said.

Italy has reinforced checks and extended controls to 250 more locations in Italy since the Israel-Hamas conflict broke out in October, he said.