Venerdì 13 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 13:38
Italy working to free Hamas hostages says minister

13 ottobre 2023 | 13.27
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Italy is at the forefront of diplomatic efforts towards the safe release of at least 150 hostages - including three Italian-Israeli citizens - believed to have been taken by Hamas during its gruesome cross-border attack last weekend, foreign minister Antonio Tajani said Friday.

"We need to work to free the hostages, and that is what we have been doing from the start, speaking to those Arab countries with which we can dialogue," Tajani stated during a visit to Israel.

The release of the Hamas hostages was on the agenda during Tajani's talks with Egypt's president Abel Fattah al-Sisi and foreign minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo on Wednesday.

Tajani said he found Sisi "attentive" to his appeal for help in obtaining the release of the hostages from the clutches of the militant Palestinian group.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Italy Hamas hostages Tajani
in Evidenza