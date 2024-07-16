Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Italy working to strengthen business ties with key partner UK - Tajani

16 luglio 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
The United Kingdom is a key partner and the government is "working tirelessly" to further strengthen the presence of Italian companies there, Tajani told the new UK business and trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds on Tuesday.

“The UK is a key partner for Italy to which one sixth of our national exports are directed," Tajani told Reynolds on the sidelines of the G7 trade ministers meeting in Villa San Giovanni and Reggio Calabria.

"The government is working tirelessly to further strengthen the already strong presence of Italian companies across the Channel, Tajani said.

During their talks, Tajani and Reynolds reaffirmed the excellent economic relations between Italy and the UK, laying the foundations for the further development of British investment in Italy, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The talks also addressed the economic relations between the EU and the UK, and Tajani and Reynold agreed it is important for EU and UK companies to keep up their current levels of interaction despite Brexit.

Given the series of shocks that have buffeted the international economy and hit trade in recent years, joint work at G7 level is crucial "to protect the stability and openness of markets", the statement underlined.

Tajani wrapped up his talks with Reynolds by thanking the UK for its support for the Italian G7 presidency this year "also in the framework of the G7 Trade Track, pledging to work to bolster the WTO-centre international trade system, the statement concluded.

in Evidenza